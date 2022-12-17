Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday seized more properties of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Kashmir Valley, local inputs said. As per inputs, the properties were seized in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir and Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts up north.

Sources said the details of the properties seized today will be shared after the completion of the process being done on the orders of the respective District Magistrates on the recommendations of the SIA. Pertinently SIA is said to have identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K which are being seized/attached during the further course of action to be undertaken.

Also read: J&K: SIA raids premises of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in south Kashmir's Shopian

The properties are being seized as part of investigation of case filed by police station Batmaloo and being investigated by SIA. The fresh seizure of JeI properties comes over a month after the SIA carried out raids at several places in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The raids were conducted at multiple locations, including the ex-Ameer (chief) of Jammat Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz.

The officials from SIA, CRPF, police and other investing agencies jointly carried out the raids. The case has been registered in police station Batamaloo Srinagar by SIA. It is worth mentioning that the JeI, a socio-religious organisation, has been banned by the Home Ministry in 2019 and its top leaders are still behind the bars, including Dr Ab Hameed Fayaz (Ameer Jamaat).