Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir is conducting raids in various districts of Kashmir on Saturday including Sarjan Barkati's residence who is an alleged supporter of slain Hizbul militant poster-boy Burhan Wani. Barkati's house is located in Shopian.

According to police sources, the SIA along with the local police and CRPF are conducting raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir's Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam besides the summer capital Srinagar. "These raids are being conducted in view of the investigation of the case already registered. The raid was also conducted at the house of Sarjan Barkati in Shopian. More details will be shared later," sources said.

Earlier during his arrest in September last year, Barkati's family members said that he has not taken part in protests nor did he deliver any speech ever since he was released from prison. Barkati was at the forefront of anti-India protests after Hizbul militant Burhan Wani's killing in August 2016. Barkati was released after being detained for four years, in October 2020. He was arrested when the protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Muzzafar Wani was at a peak in the Valley.

"We are considering booking the clerics under the Public Safety Act and shifting them to Jammu jail. The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention in certain cases for up to two years without charge or trial," the police had earlier said during Barkati's arrest in September 2022.

He was released by the police in November last year. Prior to the September arrest, Barkati was also arrested on May 15, 2021, for speaking about the Palestinian situation during the Friday sermon at a local mosque. He was, however, released on June 5, 2021.