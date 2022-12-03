Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday launched raids at 12 locations in Kashmir valley in connection with an alleged militancy funding case, sources said. The teams of SIA along with the Police and CRPF are conducting raids at Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam, and Kupwara.

Also read: SIA Kashmir wing raids multiple locations in terror funding case

The raids are being carried out in connection with FIR No. 20/2022 related to militancy funding. In Srinagar, the raids are being conducted at the residence of Hurriyat Activist Mohammad Ashraf at Barzulla in the uptown city and that of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani at Peerbagh, also in uptown.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara, the house of Mohammad Sayeed Bhat is being searched while the house of Muzaffer Hussain Bhat in Baramulla was also raided by the sleuths of SIA today, sources said.