Baramula (Kashmir): State Investigation Agency Jammu on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district in connection with a militancy-funding case. As per the statement issued here, SIA Jammu with the help of District Police and Civil Administration of Baramulla conducted raids at multiple locations in the Nambla area of Uri in connection with narco militancy-funding case registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar, which currently stands transferred to SIA Jammu.

During these raids, several pieces of evidence with regard to smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating funds from the same for financing militant modules, separatists, OGWs, and families of killed militants have been established.

“Besides, during the course of the investigation, it has been found that the money generated from the narcotic substances has also been used to finance some fake journalists for creating fake and wrong narratives against the Union Territory to support and glorify militancy by using different social media platforms, etc. for indoctrinating and alluring youngsters into militancy,” the statement reads.

During raids, some people who were allegedly involved in the nexus of narcotic-militancy financing have been arrested. The probe is in progress to establish the involvement of some more people in the nexus who are already under the scanner. Besides, SIA also recovered Rs 6.9 lakh cash during raids. It is being that more raids will happen in the coming days to demolish such modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

