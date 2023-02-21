Srinagar(J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) Tuesday raided five places in four districts of Kashmir valley in connection with a militancy case, officials said. Sources said the SIA sleuths launched raids at Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir, Baramulla and Sopore in north Kashmir and Budgam district in central Kashmir early today morning.

In Anantnag district, the SIA searched the house of Uwais Gul son of Gul Mohammad in Hardu Akar area of Anantnag. Sources said the search operation was conducted in connection with the investigation of a case registered with the SIA Kashmir. The fresh SIA raids come a day after the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at two places in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Also read: J&K: SIA seizes more assets of Jamaat-e-Islami across Kashmir

The searches were carried out in connection with a militancy case registered under the provisions Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The raids in Tral come over a month after the SIU raided several areas in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. During the raids in Kupwara, the SIU officials seized mobile phones and some digital gadgets from the houses of the suspects.

Earlier in December last year, the SIU had raided two places in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The raids were carried out by the SIU in connection with a case registered against two persons under the UAPA. On February 3, the SIA had raided multiple locations in Srinagar district in connection with a terror funding case. The SIA has so far attached over a dozen properties across the Kashmir in the case.