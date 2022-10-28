Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday produced a charge sheet against three accused including two minor boys, arrested while allegedly planning to attack security forces in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to the SIA, the police recovered weapons from the minor boys in the Tarzo area of ​​Sopore, with which they were planning to carry out military action or attack.

Also read: Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of LeT terrorist in Sopore attack

The SIA said that the police investigation had revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistani militant Abu Zarar through social media and were planning an attack on his instructions.