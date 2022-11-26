Srinagar (J&K): Authorities on Saturday seized property worth crores linked to the now banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said. According to officials, the District Magistrate Anantnag has notified the properties as unlawful under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The notified properties include agricultural land, shopping complexes and residential properties. The notified properties also include one kanal four malras of land with a two-storey building housing the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), sources said, adding, the notified property also includes land measuring 30 kanals and one malras in village Rakhi Moman Danjipora, under survey number 1299/956/496 in the name of JeI vide mutation number 246.

The notified property also includes a double-storey residential house over land measuring 12 malras in village Anantnag East Mattan under survey number 797 mutated in the name of JeI under number 2222. Besides, land measuring 16 malras at Sarsai in Anantnag and land measuring six kanals and 10 malras in Anantnag has been notified.

Jamaat-e-Islami, the organisation that started FAT schools, was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2019 for alleged militancy links. On June 14 this year, the affiliation of more than 300 schools run by the JeI was suspended. Its leaders, including Dr Ab Hameed Fayaz (Ameer Jamaat), have been jailed.

The fresh attachments come over two weeks after the SIA sealed nine properties worth more than Rs 2.58 crore belonging to the JeI in south Kashmir's Shopian. As per the State Investigating Agency (SIA) spokesman, as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of Jammu & Kashmir are to be notified.