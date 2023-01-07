Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday attached several properties of the banned socio-political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami after it raided several places in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, sources said. Several immovable properties belonging to banned Jamaat-e-Islami were attached in Sirhama village of Bijbehara during the raids, according to sources.

Raids were also conducted in Marhama, Aruni Bijbahada and Vaidya Srigfwara. The attached property consists of a two-storeyed house and seven marlas of land. Similarly, the SIA team attached to a case under investigation seized 56 kanals of agricultural land in Aroni, Bijbahara, registered in the name of Darsgah Islami Arwani.

According to the State Investigation Agency, this property has been bought by Jamaat-e-Islami from Masma Khati Mir, wife of Abdul Rashid Mir and Naseema daughter of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Vidya. The authorities banned the organisation in 2017 for allegedly supporting separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: J&K: SIA raids premises of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in south Kashmir's Shopian

The SIA team has sealed the property during the investigation of a case. Sources said that no one has been arrested in the case, but a case has been registered in this regard. Earlier raids were also conducted by NIA and SIA at various places in Kashmir Valley in which properties of separatist leaders and Jamaat-e-Islami were seized.

In the last week of December, a total of 20 properties, including some registered in the name of separatist leader late Syed Ali Geelani, were attached. Jamaat-e-Islami is a vast cadre-based organisation in Jammu and Kashmir set up in 1953. The authorities say that Jamaat has been responsible for sowing the seeds of separatism in Kashmir.

Many of its leaders were arrested and sent to jails outside the UT. The organisation was banned in 2017, along with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). The banning was followed by the stripping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Jamaat, which has also taken part in electoral politics in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was also banned in 1975 during the late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s regime when Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in the country. Like in 1975, this time also, a chain of schools run by Jamaat under Falah-e-Aam Trust was closed down.