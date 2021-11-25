Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police have claimed to have killed three militants during a brief gunfight in Srinagar's Ram Bagh area on Wednesday. Following the killings, a shutdown was being observed in several parts of the Srinagar city on Thursday.

Police, in their statement, identified the slain militants as Mehran Yaseen Shalla, commander of The Resistance Front, Manzoor Ahmed Mir and Arafat Ahmed Sheikh.

All the commercial centres of the city were closed, while public transport went missing on the roads and public movement was minimal. There are also reports of stone-pelting from various parts of the city.

Mehran Yaseen Shalla, one of the militants killed on Wednesday, was a resident of the Nawa Kadal area of ​​the city. After his death, locals took to the streets and raised slogans to protest against the killing. Meanwhile, the administration has suspended mobile internet services in several places of the city in view of public protests.

Earlier, police claimed that three militants were killed in a brief gunfight in Ram Bagh. However, eye-witnesses said the three men had no weapons and were shot by police and all three died on the spot.