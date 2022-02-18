Srinagar: A shop was damaged in a "mysterious blast" at Khawaja Bazar area of downtown Srinagar on Friday afternoon, police said.

While local reports claimed the blast to be that of a "grenade attack" on a joint team of police and CRPF, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal while talking to ETV Bharat, refuted the claim. "It was not a grenade attack, but a mysterious blast. During the incident, a shop got damaged, but no loss of life or injury to anyone has been reported so far," Balwal said.

The SSP Srinagar said that a police team has been rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the blast.