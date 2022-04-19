Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Shiv Sena unit staged a protest on Tuesday against the alleged threat issued by Pakistan funded terror organization TRF to the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra. Led by Manish Sahni, President of the UT's Shiv Sena unit, members of the party assembled in front of the Jammu office and burnt the flag of Pakistan and terrorist organizations.

Talking to reporters, Manish Sahni said that Pakistan and its puppet terrorist organizations, carrying nefarious intentions to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra cannot succeed at any costs. He said that whenever there have been attempts to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra, devotees of Bholenath have joined the Yatra in large numbers. Sahni warned the anti-national elements not to try to challenge the faith of the devotees as along with Jammu, the general public of Kashmir is also standing with wide arms to welcome the pilgrims coming on the Amarnath Yatra.

He asserted that in presence of security forces, local citizens and Shiv Sainiks deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, no terrorist force has the courage to make an attempt to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. Sahni said that Pakistan and terrorist organizations should not forget that the Shiv Sainiks of Bala Saheb Thackeray are "standing wholeheartedly" for the protection of religion and humanity. Sahni urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put a complete stop to all political, diplomatic and business relations with Pakistan, which nurtures terrorism, with immediate effect.

Stating that a terrorist has no religion, Sahni said he is the enemy of humanity and appealed to all Shiva devotees to take part in Amarnath Yatra in large numbers and "give a befitting reply to the jackals of terrorist organizations."

