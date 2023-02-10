Udhampur (J&K): At least 16 people were injured after a bus they were traveling in met with an accident in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. As per the officials, the passenger bus bearing registration number JK14G-4577 skidded off the road and turned turtle on the roadside near Gulaban area of Mongri in Udhampur.

In the accident, at least 16 passengers received minor injuries, as per an official. The injured have been admitted to the Pancheri sub-district hospital for treatment. The bus was on its way from Udhampur to Mongri. It is said that the driver lost control of the vehicle near Gulaban area, causing it to veer off the road. The district officials swung into action to rescue the injured.

The police authorities rushed to the spot on receiving information about the mishap. The transport officials launched an inquiry into the incident. The district medical and health officials made emergency arrangements to provide treatment to the injured. So far, no casualties have been reported. The immediate reason for the overturning of the bus is attributed to the driver losing control over the vehicle as it skidded off the road.