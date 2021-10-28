Doda (Jammu): At least eight people died and several others were injured when a minibus en route to Doda from Thathri fell in a gorge in Jammu's Doda, police said. After the incident, the civil administration and the police reached the spot.

"Eight persons dead, several injured as a minibus travelling from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge," said the Doda Additional Superintendent of Police.

The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda for treatment. Rescue operation is underway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of the passengers in the accident and has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has also condoled the demise and said that full assistance will be provided to the administration to carry out the rescue operation. He has also spoken to Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Doda regarding the incident.