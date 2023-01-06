Rajouri (J&K): Police on Friday detained several suspects in connection with the recent civilian killings in Dangri village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. As per sources, at least 15 suspects were detained by the police early today morning from different areas of Rajouri in connection with the case and taken into custody for interrogation.

The detentions were made on the basis of suspicion, sources said. Some of the suspects belong to Dangri village were the six civilian killings took place on Sunday and Monday. A police official said that some of the detained persons have been released after their questioning while some others are being questioned.

It can be recalled that four civilians were killed after suspected militants barged into three houses in Dangri village on Sunday evening and opened fire on the inmates, police said. Two minor children were killed when an unattended IED went off in one of the houses of the slain civilians in the same village on Monday morning.

A few others were injured in the firing and blast. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for sharing information about the attackers in the killings. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Dangri village to review the situation and express solidarity with the victims' families.

He also assured the bereaved families that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar visited the residences of victims' families on Tuesday and handed over the ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for each family sanctioned by the Lieutenant Governor. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began a probe in the Dangri village on Tuesday.

The NIA team visited the crime scene and is likely to take over the investigation from the local police. Significantly, fifteen companies of CRPF comprising 1,500 personnel have been deployed in J&K's twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to secure minority areas in the region, officials said on Thursday.