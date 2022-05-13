Katra (J&K): A bus travelling from Katra to Jammu in J&K on Friday caught fire, killing at least three passengers and injuring 22 others. The incident occurred near Kharmal, located about 1.5 km away from Katra. As per the preliminary information, the fire spread from the engine area and soon engulfed the entire bus.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. FSL teams are at the spot. shifted elsewhere for specialized treatment. All the injured were shifted to a local hospital where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

More details to follow