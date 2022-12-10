Anantnag: Seven army personnel were injured as two military vehicles met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in Srigufwara on Saturday. According to sources, on Saturday afternoon, two army vehicles overturned in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag in the middle of the road. Several army personnel were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap took place and among them, seven army personnel were injured.

The injured army personnel were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the GMC Anantnag where their condition is stated to be stable.