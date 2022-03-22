Srinagar: In a major setback to Congress, Vikramaditya Singh, son of senior Congress leader Karan Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress [INC] with immediate effect," Vikramaditya wrote in his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party," Vikramaditya tweeted while adding that the grand old party remains "disconnected with ground realities."

It is pertinent to mention here that Vikramaditya had contested the 2019 Parliament elections against Jitendra Singh on a Congress ticket. Meanwhile, sources say that G-23 leaders are reportedly seeking the ouster of some Rahul Gandhi loyalists from key AICC positions. Ever since the political debacle in five states assembly elections, the grand old party has been having a series of meetings as it struggles to stop the migration of leaders.

