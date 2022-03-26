Tral (Jammu-Kashmir): Security forces unearthed a militant hideout in the Madura Tral area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. According to the sources, during a routine search operation in the area, the joint forces found a hideout of the militants. However, no ammunition was recovered there.

Apart from shoes and socks, some rusty utensils and cooking utensils were also recovered from the spot. The police have registered a case in this regard under the relevant provisions of the law.

In a similar incident on March 5, security forces recovered a huge cache of warlike stores and subsistence stores from a militant hideout in Kishtwar. The recovery of this cache has given a major success to the Security Forces and a massive blow to the militant hideout in the area, thereby preventing the arms and ammunition from falling into the hands of inimical elements and aiming at revival of militancy in Kishtwar.

