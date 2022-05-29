Anantnag: Anantnag Police and 19RR Army unit claimed to have recovered a pistol and two grenades allegedly left by militants following some gunshots at Sandran Nallah Kuchpora area of Anantnag on Sunday.

Based on specific information, police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag's Kuchpora. Subsequently, the officer said that the joint team fired a few rounds following and upon hearing that, militants fled from the area and left behind a pistol and two grenades. After the weapons were recovered, police officials strengthened security and launched a thorough search in the area.