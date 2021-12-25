Awantipora (Jammu-Kashmir): Two militants killed in ongoing gun fight at Awantipora in South Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir police tweeted.

A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora based on some inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

When the team approached the suspected spot, the militants started firing upon them, which triggering the gunfight, the police added.

This is the second gunfight in south Kashmir in a day.

Earlier, two militants were killed in an encounter in Chowgam village of south Kashmir Shopian district early Saturday morning.

On Friday also, a militant, who police said was involved in a spate of killings including a police inspector and three BJP workers and other attacks, was shot dead in an encounter in Anantnag. The slain militant was identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh, a resident of Sehpora in Kulgam. He, police said, was active since September last year.

As per police records, the slain was a categorised militant linked with Hizbul Mujahideen and was part of groups involved in several cases."Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered from his possession.