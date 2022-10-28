Amirabad (Jammu & Kashmir): A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Lon Mahalla of Tral sub-district, Amirabad area, after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of militants. Security personnel have manned all entrances and exits and house-to-house searches have been launched. Heavy security has been deployed in the area by the security personnel, during which pedestrians and vehicles are also being searched.