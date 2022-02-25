Shopian (Jammu-Kashmir): Security forces on Friday launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to reports, a massive cordon and search operation has been launched in the Amshipora area of the Shopian district. The operation is jointly being conducted by the police, CRPF, and the Indian Army.

According to the information, two militants are believed to be trapped.

The whole area has been cordoned off and all the entry and exit points have been sealed by the security forces.

The internet services have also been snapped in the area.

Further details are awaited.