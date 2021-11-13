New Delhi: The security forces have identified 38 Pakistani terrorists active in the Kashmir valley and a coordinated operation will be launched soon to neutralise them, the sources in the intelligence grid has said.

The sources said on Friday that out of 38 ultras, 27 belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 11 are from Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) and they are on the radar of the security forces.

They also said that the locations of these ultras have been traced, which have been spread in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and Kulgam and other parts of the valley while some of them might be hiding in the forest areas too.

The 'Special Group', constituted after the spate of the civilian killings in the Jammu and Kashmir valley in October this year, have been trying to find the exact locations for pinpointed operations, the officials in the security grid said, adding that they have been provided help from the overground workers.

They also said that the identifications become possible because of the specialized group of central police agencies and which have now synergy with other stakeholders such the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operation Group (SOG).

The newly constituted Terror Monitor Group (TMG) has been very effective in neutralising terrorists in the valley with coordination with other central agencies, connecting all terror links together.

The TMG will be the main part of the operation against these terrorists in the valley. This group has successfully led decisive operations against terrorists within a few km of the Indian border due to accurate information about the cases of infiltration.

IANS