Srinagar: Ahead of Republic Day, authorities have put in place elaborate security arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir. Security is particularly tight around the Moulana Azad Cricket Stadium in Jammu, where the main official function will be held on 26 January where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolor.

Sources said that drones will be pressed into service to keep a close watch on the events. There is a three-tier security ring, closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed and an anti-sabotage mechanism is in place to ensure peaceful function, they added.

Besides, sources said, all high-rise buildings around the Stadium have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident. The checking of hotels and lodges is being done on a regular basis and joint checkpoints have been established at select places to intercept anti-national elements trying to sneak into the city, sources added.

This will be the 4th Republic Day to be celebrated after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories on 5 August 2019.

