New Delhi: Security agencies engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir have been facing a new terror module of Pakistan-backed terrorist organizations where "hybrid terrorists" have been engaged to work for three terror squads namely Gaajle squad, Falcoon squad, and Hit squad. As per intelligence inputs, these squads have been provided with Turkish-made "Canik" pistols to carry out targeted killings in J&K.

"This has become a major nightmare for the security agencies as the cadres of these outfits are locally recruited and it's hard to identify who is a terrorist," said a senior official from the security establishment to ETV Bharat on Friday.

Giving details of three terror squads, the official said that the Gaajle squad, Falcoon squad, and Hit squad (also known as hybrid terrorist) have been formed by The Resistance Front (TRF) which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba. "They (TRF), are presently under the radar of the security agencies as they are desperately trying to create anarchy in J&K, as dictated by their "top boss" in Pakistan. So, they are recruiting hybrid terrorists who are locals," the official said.

On Thursday, the NIA claimed that most of the targeted killings in J&K are being carried out by the TRF. What has aggravated the concern of the security agencies is the fact that these hybrid terrorists don't have any criminal or police records. "They simply use their small weapons to target any civilians and after carrying out the attack, they again mix up with the common people," the official said.

It is worth mentioning that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also submitted a similar report to the Home Ministry recently highlighting the terror tactics of the Pakistan-based terrorist organizations. As far as recruitment of such terrorists is concerned, the official said that the age group of these terrorists is limited to 15-18 years of age, and "they are recruited online."

"The recruitee also gets online training. They are always trained to form a group of 2-3 members so that nobody can doubt their intention," the official said.