Shopian (J&K): Security Forces personnel conducted a search operation in seven villages of south Kashmir's Shopian district. After receiving the information about the presence of militants, the security forces started a search operation in those areas. According to reports, the army, police and CRPF jointly launched a search operation following the presence of militants in seven villages of the Shopian district, including Harmain, Battapura, Sufanagari, Imam Sahib, Battapura Kellar, Ramungari and Alamganj. But these villages were surrounded and a house-to-house search operation was conducted and these areas were cordoned off, after which the search was conducted.

According to sources, there were reports of encounters between the security personnel and the militants in any area. While the search operation was still going on in Alamganj, Ram Nagri, and Battapura Kelar. It may be noted that the security forces beefed up security in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day and Bharat Jodo Yatra. Earlier, security forces killed two local militants in an encounter in Budgam a few days ago.

Apart from that, a joint search operation was also conducted in the DH Pora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district following information about the movement of suspected persons. In a tweet, a police spokesman said that suspicious movement was reported during late afternoon in the main town DH Pora Kulgam. "CASO was launched to search the area and some speculative shots were also fired. Police Kulgam, 9RR and CRPF 18 Bn are jointly searching", he said.