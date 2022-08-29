New Delhi: The Supreme court on Monday reserved its order on petition filed by kin of Hyderpora Encounter deceased seeking to conduct last rites as per Islamic rituals at the burial spot. The bench comprising of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala heard the matter.

Petitioner submitted before the court today that there is no security threat and he just wants the body exhumed son so that last rites can be performed. Senior advocate Anand Grover appearing for the petitioner argued that the dead is just washed, followed by shrouding the corpse. Then the face is visible and the family kisses it. He argued that this cannot be unsurped by the state.

He said that he has given up community participation so that there is no security threat and yet it is not being allowed. "Unfortunately once you are labelled a terrorist, family is also targeted.I can show he was not a terrorist but I am not getting into that. All I want is to perform rites," argued Grover.

J&K counsel opposed and said that him being a terrorist is not disputed and CD submitted before the HC shows that all the Islamic rites are already performed. Moreover, the body also decomposes after burial, said the state. J&K also cited an icident when the body of terrorist was given and argued if this is allowed then the court will be filled with pleas seeking to perform last rites.

"Today, 8 months have passed and now exhuming will only lead to law and order problems.Yes he has lost his son but he was a terrorist," argued the counsel for J&K. The court heard the matter and reserved its verdict.