Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Saturday posted a Gujarat cadre female IPS officer as Deputy Inspector General of Police Administration at the Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters.

According to an official order, Sara Afzal Ahmed Rizvi has been posted as DIG Administration at Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters. "In the interest of administration, Sara Rizvi, IPS (RR: 2008), awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration), Police Headquarters, J&K," the order read.

Rizvi, 39, is the only Muslim woman IPS officer in the Gujarat police. Born in Mumbai, Rizvi belongs to an educated family. Her father Afzal Ahmed is a science graduate and mother Nigar Rizvi is an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University. Her brother Wasif Rizvi is a civil engineer employed in Saudi Arabia and sister Samira is a computer science graduate based in Dubai. Rizvi got married to Manoor Khan, a trainee Assistant Security Commissioner in the RPF, in 2008.