Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Terming the takeover of the Kashmir Press Club building and land in Srinagar as an unjustified move, former Cabinet Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday said India is the largest democratic nation in the world and even if J&K is being currently administered under the Lt. Governor’s rule, the democratic values enshrined in the constitution remain relevant in all circumstances. In a statement issued here, Mir said that the government should have desisted this move in order to allow the impartial functioning of the press and that the administration should facilitate not intervene in the internal matters of the Press.

“Media is the fourth pillar of democracy as it persistently voices the issues concerning the welfare of the citizens, progress and development. Apni party doesn’t subscribe to such irrational moves wherein an important press association has been dispossessed off its office overnight. We totally oppose such arbitrary actions,” he said. Mir also added that the administration has no stake to indulge in the internal matters of the Press Club rather it should facilitate the proper functioning of this organization.

“Apni Party would suggest that the administration should at once restore the previous position of the said building in favour of the Kashmir Press Club and allow them to proceed as per the norms of that organization without any uncalled for state interventions. This will ensure that the government is not withholding the constitutional guarantees conferred on the citizens and associations,” he demanded.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday announced the allotment of premises to Kashmir Press Club at Polo View, Srinagar will be cancelled. The development comes after the forcible takeover of the club by some of the journalists and the subsequent war of words between the two groups of journalists.

