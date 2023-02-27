Srinagar: The residents of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir continue to lead a peaceful and normal life as the ceasefire agreement in the Line of Control (LOC) area entered the third year. The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, to ensure peace, along the LoC. Unlike past, there is no violation from either side.

The ceasefire violation otherwise claimed many lives and damaged properties. However, over the past two years, the guns of both sides have fallen silent. The agreement between the two sides is being strictly followed to pave the way for the LoC residents to lead a peaceful life. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the sarpanch of the Uri area in the northern district of Baramulla, Shahidul Islam, said, "We want to thank the government for the ceasefire agreement. We are very happy and so are our families. Schooling, marriages and sports activities are going on peacefully and normally without any fear. The feeling is different and we are happy and satisfied."

Also read Republic Day 2023: Amid low visibility, Army on high alert along LoC to thwart infiltration attempts

"During the violation, we and our villagers faced a lot of difficulties. We have lost our near and dear ones. Now the students can go to school without any fear," he said. "For the past two years, we are living a peaceful life and we hope this will maintain for a long time. There will be no violation. There is no need for underground bunkers anymore. Now we can focus on education and health," a local resident said. "It's really a good feeling. We have participated in many sports activities in the last two years. Before, our parents never allowed us to play in the open. We can now participate in many academic activities as well without any fear and tension," a local said.