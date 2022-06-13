Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that Nupur Sharma's controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad was the BJP's strategy to divert people's attention from the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, incite Muslims and provoke a backlash against them.

Several states witnessed violent protests on Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-sacked BJP functionaries. "The controversial statement made by Nupur Sharma was done strategically to divert the attention from the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits and their killings which they (the BJP government) failed to prevent," Mehbooba told reporters in a press conference at her party office.

The former chief minister said while violence occurred in several parts of the country due to Sharma's controversial statements, no action has been taken against her so far. "This statement was made by Nupur Sharma to provoke the Muslims so that they (government) can get an excuse to demolish their homes, open fire and arrests them," she alleged.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on June 5 following protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal. Mehbooba also said that the Investigative agencies are being used by the present government and slammed the union government for the ED summons to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

“From the last many years ED, NIA and other government agencies have been misused by BJP. They(BJP) are treating them as an alliance party which is being run on the directions of the Central Government,'' said Mehbooba Mufti. She said she was shocked as to why the judiciary was silent on the violence against Muslims. "Oppressing Muslims will alienate them which will prove disastrous for the country," she warned.