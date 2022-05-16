Srinagar: J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday visited the residence of the slain policeman Riyaz Ahmad Thoker who was shot dead by militants at his home in south Kashmir's Pulwama on May 13

Raina offered condolences to the family members of the slain cop. He said that some forces wanted bloodshed to continue in J&K were hellbent on not letting people live peacefully.

Raina said that the slain policeman gave his life for the country and it is their duty to take care of his family now. Without naming Pakistan, he said that the neighbour doesn't want peace here and they don't think the people of Kashmir should live peacefully.

“Through their conspiracies, they want bloodshed to continue in Kashmir and killers of innocent people are enemies of peace,” he said. "Killers of Riyaz are killers of humanity and law will definitely take action against them but even Almighty Allah won't forgive them for killing innocent people," he said.

“There are some powers who don't want to see our children living happily and they just want bloodshed and they are killers of peace and humanity,” he said.

