Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kashmir Valley to mark the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day on Thursday, October 27. During his visit, the Defense Minister will participate in the Infantry Day ceremony in the Budgam district of central Kashmir. He will also visit the border areas and review the latest situation on the Line of Control (LoC) there.

"Defense minister Rajnath Singh and the Army chief General Manoj Pande will take part in the Infantry Day anniversary event in Jammu and Kashmir today. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, General Officer Commanding in Chief Northern Command Lt. Gen. Upinder Diwedi, and other senior officers will also participate in the infantry ceremony," a senior official informed.

Also read: Union Home Minister Shah flags increase in heroin smuggling from West coast

Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of the Indian Army at the Budgam airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces. It was the first military operation of Independent India.

Later in the day, the Defense Minister will review the security situation in Kashmir at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar. Singh will also meet the families of Kashmiri soldiers who were martyred in the line of duty. He is further likely to visit Ladakh on October 28 to discuss with senior military officers regarding the Indo-China border.