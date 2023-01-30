Srinagar: Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra that traversed through 12 states and two Union territories, would officially conclude with a function at the state Congress headquarters here followed by a rally finale at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, here on Monday.

Famous singer Rekha Bhardwaj and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj will offer a music treat. The music concert will begin at 10.30 am at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, said an official invitation from the party. A live page shared in the yatra website said it would host the flag hoisting event at Srinagar ahead of the official concluding ceremony at the party headquarters.

The foot march covered 4,080 km through 12 states and two Union territories. Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

Rahul on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar as part of the yatra and said a "promise" made to India has been fulfilled. Rahul, along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders and workers, completed the final lap of the yatra earlier on Sunday morning.

The Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad said the people were upset about what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir. When I entered Jammu and Kashmir, I met people from Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir areas of the region. No one that I met -- and I met farmers, students, youth, businessmen -- seemed to be happy or excited about what is happening here, he said.