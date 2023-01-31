Ganderbal (J&K): Day after concluding the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday visited the famous Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal to pay their obeisance.

According to sources, the MP and the party general secretary visited the temple in Tulmulla village of Ganderbal district in the morning. sources said they were accompanied by other J&K Congress leaders. Both of them performed pooja in the temple. They prayed for the peace in Jammu and Kashmir in the temple.

Tight security arrangements have been made around the temple on all routes leading to the temple. Rahul concluded the 136-day Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Monday where he addressed the concluding rally at the Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium in Sonwar area of the city.

Many opposition leaders including former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti partipated in the event. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the national flag at the Congress office at city centre Lal Chowk in the presence of Rahul to mark their beginning of Yatra's grand finale on Monday.

Rahul on Sunday also unfurled the national flag at the iconic clock tower in Lal Chowk to mark the end of the foot march of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra began in Kanyakumari on Sept. 7 and concluded on Monday (Jan. 30) in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, traversing through 12 states and two Union territories.

