Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As heavy snowfall blankets the valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted playing with snowballs with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party workers at Congress headquarters here on Monday, the day marking the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

There was incessant snowfall across the valley on the ultimate day of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday. Rahul unfurled the Tricolour at the Yatra’s campsite at Cheshma Shahi in Srinagar. After this, Rahul along with Priyanka reached the party headquarters at Maulana Azad Road. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag at the party office, where a memorial for the Yatra has also been put up. He ended his over 4,000 km march, covering 12 states over a span of five months.

Just before the concluding programme Rahul Gandhi was seen engaging in a snow fight with his sister as snow clads Srinagar white. The siblings were seen playing with snow, throwing it on each other to express their joy, eyewitnesses said. Fresh snowfall brought normal life to a halt and snapped the Valley's connections with the rest of the country.

Rahul Gandhi was wearing his signature T-shirt and a waterproof and Priyanka in a long overcoat were seen frolicking over the snow. The Congress is organising a rally at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium to mark the formal end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that started from Kanyakumari in September last year. Apart from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba mufti spoke on the occasion.

Priyanka Gandhi lauded people for tremendous support to the yatra which she described as crusade against hatred and divisive forces. Congress President Malik Arjun Kharge said that BJP, RSS is trying to keep poor as poor and make the rich, richer. He said the people have to fight against it. Kashmir, which was paradise, they converted it into Union Territory. We will again make it a state. He thanked leaders of various parties belonging to opposition parties for extending their support to Bharat jodo yatra.