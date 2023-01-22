Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen back in his white polo T-shirt as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hiranagar in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Hiranagar which lies near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway was sealed by police and other security forces. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul briefly put on a raincoat for some hours to dodge the rains. He returned to his trademark white T-shirt which has been the center of attraction from the beginning of his cross-country foot march.

While some critics commented on the price of the T-shirt on social media some had cryptic questions on whether the Congress MP does not feel cold in the winter as he is not wearing any winter clothing. Rahul Gandhi's dressing style during the Bharat Jodo Yatra has also become a subject of political and media speculation since the beginning.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by J-K Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla and hundreds of volunteers carrying the tricolour. He entered Samba district's Tapyal-Gagwal after crossing Londi check point at around 8 am and was greeted by enthusiastic workers and supporters waiting on both sides of the road. After covering about 25-km distance, the march will have a night halt at Chak Nanak before restarting from Samba's Vijaypur for Jammu, where it will reach on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, two back-to-back explosions rocked a busy locality on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, leaving nine people injured. This comes at a time when security forces in the region are on high alert in the wake of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

On Thursday Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt (retd) Bana Singh joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra began its Jammu and Kashmir leg from Kathua on Thursday. The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30, 2023.