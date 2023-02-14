Srinagar (J&K): Four of the 19 militants involved in the February 14, 2019 suicide attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed are still active, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said Tuesday. Talking to reporters, the ADGP said that out of 19 militants involved in the attack, 8 have been killed, 7 arrested and 4 including 3 Pakistanis are still alive.

Kumar said the security forces have launched an all out attack on the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit involved in the attack saying "almost all their top commanders have been neutralised" by the police and security forces. "At present JeM has only 7-8 locals and 5-6 active Pakistanis including Mossa Solaimani," he said.

He said they will also be neutralised soon. He further said that a total of 37 local militants are presently active and that only two among them including Farooq Nalli and Riyaz Chatri are old members while the rest have joined recently. He further informed that a parallel war on narco-terrorism was also on.

Besides busting several militant modules, police have recovered a huge consignment of drugs and cash. Cases against OGWs (overground workers) are being disposed of at a rapid pace. Number of such cases have reduced from 1,600 in October last year to 950 at present and 13 convictions have been obtained so far, he said.

Inspector General Operations Sector CRPF, M S Bhatia while speaking on the occasion said the "situation has improved on the ground since Pulwama attack and such attacks will never happen given the measures taken by the security forces". "There is remarkable progress after the attack in 2019," he said.

Militant modules are being busted, their ecosystem is being busted, we are sure that this kind of attack will not happen again, Bhatia said, adding that the attacks on minority communities are "acts of cowardice and those behind such attacks have been killed while measures have been taken to prevent such attacks".

"We are determined to protect minorities and in this regard several modules involved have been neutralized. The CRPF and Police and other security forces have been ensuring protection to the minority community and we will ensure proper security to them," the CRPF official said.