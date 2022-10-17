Srinagar: Agitators staged a demonstration at the office of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) at Rajbagh in Srinagar here in protest against the the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. The angry protesters brought down the name board of the Hurriyat office.

The demonstrators raised slogans blaming the separatists for the ongoing bloodshed in Kashmir. They continued their protests and defaced the office hoarding at the All Parties Hurriyat office in protest against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in Shopian on October 15th.

