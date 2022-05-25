Mesuma: Prior to the verdict in Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik's sentencing on Wednesday in the terror funding case, his relatives and neighbours arrived at his residence in Mesuma and started chanting slogans in protest. While Yassin Malik's sister recited the Qur'an while waiting for the court's verdict, neighbours and relatives chanted slogans demanding his release. Meanwhile, several shops across Srinagar have been closed and the roads look deserted but for few people. Additionally, heavy security has also been deployed.

Protest at Yasin Malik's house, heavy security deployed in Srinagar

On May 19, special Judge Parveen Singh found Yasin Malik guilty and directed the NIA to look into the financial condition of Yasin so that a decision could be taken regarding the amount of the fine to be imposed. According to experts, he could face a maximum life sentence in this case.

On May 10, Yassin Malik had told the court that he was not dismissing the charges against him which included raising funds for militancy under Section 16 (Militant Act) and Section 17 (Militant Act) of UAPA, Section 18 (conspiracy to commit a militant act) and Section 20 (being a militant). In addition, sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (anti-national activity) of the IPC have also been imposed on Yasin Malik.

