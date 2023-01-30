Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra heaped praise on her brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi for holding the cross country 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to take on what she described as divisive forces that were bent on spreading hatred among different sections of the people.

"Standing here, I can say that the politics going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. Such politics divides and breaks and affects the nation. So, in a way, this (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was a spiritual yatra," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing the valedictory of Rahul Gandhi's 4,080 km yatra which began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and ended in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

Priyanka said that when her brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to her and her mother, saying that he had a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him and they would come and hug him with tears in their eyes and that their pain & emotions are entering his own heart, she said.

"My brother walked for 4 to 5 months from Kanyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them, why? Because there still remains a passion in this country - for the people, for this land and for the diversity that resides in the hearts of all Indians," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in her emotive speech to the Congress workers.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted MP Rahul Gandhi at the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which went on in Srinagar amid heavy snowfall. Congress activists took part in the closing day programme by wearing full body coats and holding umbrellas in their hands. Currently, Kashmir is experiencing its harshest winter even as Srinagar-Jammu highway is closed due to threat of shooting stones and mudslides.