Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with military personnel on the Line of Control in Rajouri this year. According to sources, the Prime Minister will arrive in Jammu on Thursday and from there he will leave for the Nowshera sector of Rajouri and celebrate Diwali with military personnel on the LoC.

Security arrangements have been tightened for the arrival of the Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by military chiefs, civilian officials and other officials.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has celebrated Diwali many times with the military personnel stationed in Jammu and Kashmir.

