Jammu and Kashmir: Prayers disallowed at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Fridays for the 20th consecutive week today.

This year, as the second wave of the corona virus weakens, Friday prayers were offered on August 6, after a long period of about 4 months, but since then, this historic Mosque has been closed again for Jumu'ah. In total, 34 weeks from March this year. Until then, Friday prayers were banned in this largest place of worship.

The process of closing the six-century-old mosque began in 2019, when the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir was abolished in August of that year and the restrictions were imposed in the valley. Other mosques and religious places, including the Jamia Masjid, were closed during the last two years due to aborgation of article 370 and then corona lockdown, but now some of them are offering Friday prayers as usual. The closure of the Jama Masjid on Friday hurts the hearts of those who come here from far-flung areas of Kashmir to offer prayers.

This is not the first time that the Friday sermon has not been heard from the minarets of the Major Jamia Masjid. Even before this, this mosque has been closed for Friday prayers several times during the tenure of different governments. National Conference led by Omar Abdullah And in the Congress-led coalition government, Friday prayers were not allowed for eight consecutive weeks in 2010. In 2018, prayers were stopped in Jamia Masjid for 13 weeks intermittently, whereas for 21 weeks in 2017, Friday Azan could not be heard from the minarets of Jamia Masjid.

Similarly, after the killing of militant Burhan Wani in 2016, in view of public protests, the PDP-BJP coalition government was not allowed to raise the Friday Azan in this historic mosque for 19 weeks.

On the one hand, while the government is not currently allowing Friday prayers here, on the other hand, Imam Mir Waiz Maulvi Muhammad Omar Farooq of the historic Jama Masjid has also been under house arrest since August 5, 2019. It is noteworthy that all the units of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, religious leaders and leading ulema, masahikh and imams of mosques have been continuously appealing to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the central government to lift the ban on Friday prayers in the historic Jama Masjid.