Srinagar: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that there was a possibility of Jammu Kashmir assembly elections being held by the end of this year. Singh noted that the delimitation exercise had been concluded in the Union Territory. "Recently, the delimitation exercise concluded in J&K. Now, Jammu will have 43 seats & Kashmir will have 47 seats in Vidhan Sabha. There's a strong possibility that the electoral process will commence by the end of this year in J&K" Singh said. (with Agency Inputs)

