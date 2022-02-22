New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview on a TV channel yesterday that Assembly elections would be held in six to eight months after the demarcation of Jammu and Kashmir was completed.

Reacting to the statement, the political parties said that the BJP was making a mockery of India.

Senior Congress leader Ranjit Ranjan said that BJP is not taking any decision based on democracy. He said that the political parties and the people have already expressed their displeasure over the demarcation of Jammu and Kashmir, and they have no faith in the election statement.

PDP spokesperson Harbakhsh Singh said that the party was declaring any decision taken after the abrogation of section 370 as unconstitutional. He said that any decision taken by the central government for Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019 was not acceptable to the party.

For the last four years, political circles have believed that Jammu and Kashmir should have Assembly elections and restoration of state status so that the problems faced by the people can be solved.

The central government has also set up a delimitation commission under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 and has prepared a draft report on the establishment of seven new assembly constituencies here.

The term of delimitation commission expires on March 6, although it has been extended by one year. However, the term of the Central Government Commission was further extended so that the Commission could submit its full report to the Center by May.

It is noteworthy that most of the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the draft delimitation. The last Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014 when it was a state. In 2014, the PDP formed a coalition government with the BJP. But on June 19, 2018, the BJP withdrew its support, after which the governorship was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.