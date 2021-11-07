Srinagar: A policeman identified as Tauseef Ahmad was allegedly shot dead by unidentified militants at the Batmaloo area in Srinagar in Kashmir valley. Official sources said that unidentified militants fired upon the cop identified as Tauseef Ahmad from close range in SD Colony Batmaloo which is one kilometer from Police Headquarters.

The slain cop was posted in Police Control Room in Batmaloo. Officials said the injured was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Official sources said that Ahmad, a resident of Batmaloo, was a constable appointed in the year 2019. Police said security forces have rushed to the spot and the area is being cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, an injured local militant, Suhail Lone, was arrested by police from a hospital in Shopian in south Kashmir. Official sources said that Lone, who had joined militant outfit TRF on October 12, was found in critical condition in Hermain village, his native area.

Police sources said that some locals took him to the district hospital and police arrested him from there. Police officials said they are verifying how he was injured and have started an investigation into the incident.

Also read: TRF militant with bullet injury admitted in hospital in Shopian village