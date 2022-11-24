Jammu and Kashmir: A team from Vijaypur Police Station along with a bomb disposal squad recovered a suspicious packet allegedly dropped by a drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early on Thursday. The suspicious sealed packet was recovered from a field near Chhani Manhasan in Samba, sources said.

Additional SP Surinder Chaudhary said, "The packet is suspected to be dropped by a drone from across the border and the possibility of it containing an improvised explosive device (IED), a consignment of weapons or narcotics cannot be ruled out."

Also read: Two drones spotted close to IB in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Chaudhary further said, "A villager informed the police about the packet lying at a field in the Vijaypur area early in the morning, after which the police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area before calling the bomb disposal squad. The spot is undisturbed and intact."

Further details awaited.