Anantnag: The Anantnag Police, in collaboration with the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, conducted a successful cordon and search operation in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara in Anantnag, resulting in the discovery of a LeT hideout and a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The operation was carried out on the night of March 12 and 13, based on specific inputs that were gathered over a period of time. A significant amount of explosives, including five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Programmed Timer Devices (PTDs) and Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIEDs), were found at the hideout, along with six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, nine rounds of ammunition, four remote controls, and 13 batteries.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law at Bijbehara police station, and the investigation is currently ongoing. This is not the first successful operation carried out by security forces in recent times, as several search operations were conducted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir.

On March 11, army troops recovered weapons and drugs during a search operation in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector of Rajouri. In Rajouri, two kg of narcotics, two pistols, an improvised explosive device (IED), and magazines were seized.

In another search operation carried out by the Handwara police in Shalnar Hangnikoot, arms and ammunition were recovered in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir after busting a hideout. The police recovered an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 75 rounds of bullets, 10 grenades, 26 UBGLs (under barrel grenade launchers), eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells, and three rocket boosters.The police have registered an FIR at Vilgam police station and launched a probe into the matter.