Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday booked the army personnel for thrashing civilians following the outcry by political parties in the valley. A video was shared on social media by the National Conference spokespersons on Monday in which some army soldiers were seen beating civilians in Srinagar's Nowgam area.

"Such behaviour from Army is highly unwarranted and needs your immediate attention," Tanvir Sadiq, NC chief spokesperson urged the Jammu and Kashmir LG, police and army while tagging their official Twitter handles. The video was widely shared by social media users. In the video, three army personnel were seen beating and abusing two civilians.

“On Monday afternoon, an incident came to notice wherein some Army personnel in uniform reportedly beat up a civilian, while other personnel present also got involved in a minor fight at the Nowgam chowk. “On receipt of this information, cognisance of incident was taken and a case under FIR number 116/2022 under sections 323, 341 of the IPC was registered at the Nowgam police station. Investigation has been taken up,” the Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) spells out the punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, whereas section 341 talks about the punishment for wrongful restraint.

Social media users said that it had become a "norm" for army personnel to beat civilians on Srinagar Jammu highway after the Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF convoy in February 2019 in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed. Following the attack, the security forces as per a new policy to stop further attacks stop all civilian traffic and movement during the movement of convoys. Officials said that such incidents happen due to altercations between drivers and security forces whenever the traffic is stopped.