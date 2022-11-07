Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four more persons including a lower rank Police officer and a CRPF constable for their alleged involvement in the scam in the recruitment of J&K Police sub-inspectors, officials said on Monday.

As per an official, the CBI arrested Assistant Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ashok Kumar from Jammu whose son, daughter, and son-in-law had qualified for the written SI recruitment exam conducted by the Service Selection Board of Jammu and Kashmir UT.

The CBI also arrested CRPF constable, Surinder Kumar from Haryana. Besides, two employees of a printing press in New Delhi where the question papers of the SI exam were allegedly printed, were also arrested, an official said. The CBI has so far arrested 13 accused in the alleged scam which had pushed the LG administration on the backfoot.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case at the request of the J&K Government against 33 accused including Dr. Karnail Singh, a Medical Officer in the Border Security Force, and other officials of the J&K Services Selection Board. The written examination for the 1200 posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police was held on March 27 this year by the JKSSB.



The JKSSB declared the results of the written test for SI recruitment on June 4 this year. Nearly 7,200 were declared qualified for the physical tests by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The CBI said that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the Jammu, Rajouri, and Samba districts. Hundreds of aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir questioned the lack of transparency of the test.